KKR taps Wright as managing director

KKR has named Lindsey Wright as managing director and head of investment services for the firm’s real estate credit business in the U.S. Most recently, she was a senior managing director of asset Management at Greystone.

NEW YORK & DALLAS – March 14, 2022 – KKR today announced the appointment of Lindsey Wright as Managing Director and Head of Investment Services for the firm’s real estate credit business in the United States.

In the newly created role, Ms. Wright leads the development of a dedicated services platform to support asset management, loan origination, securities investing, risk management and client experience for KKR’s real estate credit franchise as it continues to scale. The platform is based in Dallas, Texas and Ms. Wright plans to build a team of industry specialists to oversee special servicing, stabilized loan asset management, transitional loan asset management support, and investment oversight across KKR’s real estate credit portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome Lindsey to our team to expand our asset management capabilities at a time of strong growth and momentum for our business,” said Matt Salem, Partner and Head of Real Estate Credit at KKR. “Lindsey is a highly accomplished industry leader and having her expertise will enhance our ability to deliver consistently strong outcomes for our investors and deliver high quality service to our institutional client base.”

Ms. Wright brings more than three decades of real estate asset management and special servicing experience to the firm, and was most recently a Senior Managing Director of Asset Management at Greystone. Prior to joining Greystone in 2020, she spent 18 years at C-III Asset Management (and its predecessor companies), most recently as Senior Managing Director of Asset Management. Ms. Wright holds a BBA in Business Finance from The University of Texas at Arlington.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build a new business as part of KKR’s entrepreneurial real estate team,” said Ms. Wright. “KKR has created a differentiated real estate franchise, with credit and equity under one leadership team with deep connectivity to the firm’s global asset classes across private equity, credit and infrastructure. This connectivity and the energized focus on building the new team, positions us to create a best-in-class platform that will support KKR’s large and rapidly growing securities and direct lending businesses.”

As of year-end 2021, KKR’s real estate credit business has grown to approximately $25 billion of assets under management, with strategies across senior loans, mezzanine debt and commercial mortgage-backed securities. KKR’s global real estate franchise owns or lends on approximately $159 billion of real estate assets, including over $42 billion of the controlling classes of mortgage securities. KKR’s real estate team has over 135 investment professionals dedicated to equity and credit investing located in markets across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

