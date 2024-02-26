KKR to acquire Broadcom’s end-user computing division for $4bn

Originally a division of VMware prior to Broadcom’s acquisition, the EUC Division provides digital workspace solutions

The transaction is expected to close in 2024

Evercore, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as financial advisors to KKR while Citi is serving as financial advisor to Broadcom

KKR has agreed to acquire Broadcom Inc’s end-user computing division for about $4 billion.

At the closing, the EUC Division will become a standalone company.

Originally a division of VMware prior to Broadcom’s acquisition, the EUC Division provides digital workspace solutions.

“Workspace ONE and Horizon are best-in-class platforms chosen by many of the world’s leading enterprises to create seamless and secure digital workspaces with interoperability across increasingly complicated technology stacks,” said Bradley Brown, managing director at KKR in a statement. “We see great potential to grow the EUC Division by empowering this talented team and investing in product innovation, delivering excellence for customers and building strategic partnerships.”

As a standalone company, the EUC Division will continue to be run by its existing management team led by Shankar Iyer.

The transaction is expected to close in 2024.

Evercore, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor to KKR. Citi is serving as financial advisor to Broadcom.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.