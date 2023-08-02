KKR to acquire pallet pooling platform LEAP India

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2023.

KKR has agreed to acquire a majority stake in LEAP India, a pallet pooling platform in India. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2023.

On the deal, Ami Momaya, a director of infrastructure at KKR, said in a statement, “We are pleased to invest in LEAP, a standout leader in India’s pallet pooling industry that will play an important role in driving the country’s continued modernization and growth. LEAP is supporting this shift by providing the critical assets needed for the manufacturing, storage, and movement of goods in supply chains and in so doing also helps companies to be better equipped to improve the environmental impact of their operations.”

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Transaction Square acted as LEAP’s advisors and Anagram Partners acted as legal advisor to LEAP. EY and KPMG acted as KKR’s advisors and AZB & Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal advisors to KKR.

LEAP was founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew.