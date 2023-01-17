KKR to acquire S&P Global’s engineering solutions for $975m

- Goldman Sachs is serving as financial advisor to S&P Global while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is providing legal counsel
- RBC Capital Markets is serving as a financial advisor to KKR and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is legal counsel
- S&P Global is a data provider
S&P Global has agreed to sell its engineering solutions to KKR for $975 million in cash.
“We see significant opportunities for Engineering Solutions to accelerate growth, expand its footprint and continue to innovate as an independent company,” said Webster Chua, a partner at KKR, in a statement. “Engineering Solutions is trusted by engineers and standards organizations around the world and we look forward to deepening these relationships by making long-term investments in enhanced product coverage, improved workflow solutions and expanded distribution capabilities.”
The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to S&P Global while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets is serving as a financial advisor to KKR, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
S&P Global is a data provider.