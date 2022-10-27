KKR to buy digital services firm Ness

Ness was founded in 1998

KKR has agreed to acquire Teaneck, New Jersey-based Ness, a digital services transformation company. The seller is The Rohatyn Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gaurav Trehan, a partner and CEO of KKR India, said in a statement, “Digital transformation and adoption is a critical strategy for businesses of all sizes worldwide. Against this backdrop, KKR believes that Ness is well-positioned for growth, supported by its exceptional, experience-led product engineering heritage. KKR is pleased to invest in Ness’ capabilities and looks forward to working alongside its talented team to further scale Ness’ digital-first platform, achieve its global ambitions, and better enable its customers to compete in the digital economy.”

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm focused on emerging markets and real assets.