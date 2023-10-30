KKR to invest $400m in Malaysian telecom cable services provider OMS Group

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2024.

KKR has agreed to invest $400 million in OMS Group, a Malaysian telecommunications cable services provider.

On the deal, Projesh Banerjea, director of infrastructure at KKR, said in a statement, “OMS Group has established itself as a market leader with a longstanding track record of success and growth in Southeast Asia. As demand for greater connectivity across the region continues to grow, we are delighted to work closely with Datuk Lim, Mr Ronnie Lim, and the highly rated OMS Group team to meet this critical need.”

