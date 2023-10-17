KKR to invest in Catalio Capital Management

Catalio's capital infusion will be used for growth, personnel hiring and investment strategies.

As a result of this investment, KKR will acquire a minority stake in Catalio

Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-executive chairman of KKR, will be named as chairman of a new board of advisors for Catalio

At the closing of the deal, George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein, co-founders and managing partners of Catalio, will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio

KKR has agreed to invest in Catalio Capital Management, an investment firm focused on biomedical technology and healthcare companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Catalio’s capital infusion will be used for growth, personnel hiring and investment strategies.

As a result of this investment, KKR will acquire a minority stake in Catalio.

Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-executive chairman of KKR, will be named as chairman of a new board of advisors for Catalio.

“The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our health care growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio,” said Ali Satvat, Partner, co-head of Americas health care and global head of health care strategic growth at KKR in a statement.

At the closing of the deal, George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein, co-founders and managing partners of Catalio, will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio, and the day-to-day management and operation of the Catalio business will remain the same.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to KKR while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Catalio.

Catalio has offices in New York and London.