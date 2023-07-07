KKR to invest in fiber optics network in Peru

The deal will combine the existing fiber optic networks of PangeaCo, Telefónica del Perú, and Entel Perú into an independent company controlled by KKR.

KKR plans to invest $200 million to accelerate expansion of ultra-fast digital infrastructure to more than double the network to at least 5.2 million homes passed across Perú by the end of 2026

According to terms of the deal, KKR will own a 54 percent interest in ON*NET Fibra de Perú alongside Telefónica Hispanoamérica, which will own 36 percent and Entel Perú, which will own 10 percent

Telefónica is a Spanish telecommunications service provider

KKR has agreed to acquire a majority stake in in PangeaCo and the existing fiber optic networks of Telefónica del Perú and Entel Perú. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal will combine the existing fiber optic networks of PangeaCo, Telefónica del Perú, and Entel Perú into an independent company controlled by KKR.

KKP plans to invest $200 million to accelerate expansion of ultra-fast digital infrastructure to more than double the network to at least 5.2 million homes passed across Perú by the end of 2026.

According to terms of the deal, KKR will own a 54 percent interest in ON*NET Fibra de Perú alongside Telefónica Hispanoamérica, which will own 36 percent and Entel Perú, which will own 10 percent.

Telefónica is a Spanish telecommunications service provider.