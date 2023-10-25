KKR to invest in machining manufacturer Precipart

Precipart was founded in 1950 by the Laubscher family, who will retain a significant minority ownership stake in the company.

KKR is investing in Precipart through its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4 billion fund focused on investing in high-growth healthcare-related companies

KKR has committed over $20 billion to the healthcare sector since 2004

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976

KKR has agreed to invest in Precipart, a Farmingdale, New York-based maker of precision components for the medical device and aerospace industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Precipart was founded in 1950 by the Laubscher family, who will retain a significant minority ownership stake in the company.

On the deal, Anuv Ratan, a director at KKR, said in a statement, “We have deep admiration and respect for the business that Oliver, his family, and the management team have built and are excited to be their chosen strategic partner to support the company going forward. The medical device market is in need of sophisticated, scaled solution providers that can help customers navigate supply chain complexity, and we believe that Precipart is uniquely positioned to become a best-in-class partner to medical device OEMs.”

KKR is investing in Precipart through its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4 billion fund focused on investing in high-growth healthcare-related companies. KKR has committed over $20 billion to the healthcare sector since 2004.

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.