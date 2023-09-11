KKR to invest more than $1bn in USI Insurance Services

According to terms of the deal, KKR and USI will purchase shares of USI held by CDPQ and certain other investors.

KKR is investing more than $1 billion in Valhalla, New York-based USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

According to terms of the deal, KKR and USI will purchase shares of USI held by CDPQ and certain other investors. More than 50 percent of the shares held by CDPQ will be purchased in the transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, KKR will be USI’s largest single shareholder.

KKR and CDPQ acquired USI in 2017 in partnership with USI’s management and employees.

USI’s management and employees will retain their significant ownership in the company going forward.

“We are enormously proud of everything the USI team has accomplished and we have a high conviction in the opportunity ahead for this winning team and operating model as USI continues to innovate and scale,” said Chris Harrington, a partner at KKR in a statement. “Together with CDPQ we have supported significant investments in USI’s platform and technology that position USI for long-term growth. We are pleased to reach this agreement to increase our ownership with a substantial investment of additional long-term capital.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.