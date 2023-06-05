KKR to take manufacturer Circor private for $1.6bn

According to terms of the transaction, KKR will acquire Circor for $49 per share in cash.

When the deal closes, Circor will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Evercore, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Ropes & Gray LLP are serving as advisors to Circor while KKR is advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KKR has agreed to acquire Circor International Inc, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based provider of mission critical flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace & defense markets, in a take-private deal for about $1.6 billion.

According to terms of the transaction, KKR will acquire Circor for $49 per share in cash. When the deal closes, Circor will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Circor stands out as an innovative and trusted solution provider, manufacturing mission-critical flow control products for industrials, aerospace and defense customers,” said said Josh Weisenbeck, a KKR Partner who leads KKR’s industrials investment team in a statement. We believe the company is in a strong position to grow and benefit from the attractive tailwinds in those markets. We look forward to working closely with Tony and his talented team to drive further growth and value through new product development, aftermarket expansion, strategic acquisitions and allowing all Circor employees to have the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership of the company,”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Evercore, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Ropes & Gray LLP are serving as advisors to Circor. KKR is advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.