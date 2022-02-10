K&L Gates expands PE practice with new hire

Law firm K&L Gates LLP has named Kevin McKibbin as a partner for its private equity practice. Previously, he worked at Jones Day.

Charleston – Global law firm K&L Gates LLP welcomes Kevin McKibbin as a partner in the private equity practice. He joins the firm’s Charleston office from the Chicago office of Jones Day.

McKibbin’s practice focuses on the representation of private equity funds and their portfolio companies in complex business transactions. He has significant experience advising financial sponsors and strategic clients on M&A, leveraged buyouts, divestitures, recapitalizations, equity investments, and other strategic transactions. He also regularly counsels clients on corporate governance, equity incentive plans, and other general corporate matters.

McKibbin is one of nearly 110 partners and of counsel the firm has welcomed across its global platform since the beginning of 2020. He has represented clients investing or operating in a plethora of industries, including health care, consumer goods, public infrastructure, industrial products, engineering, and food and beverage.

“We are pleased to have Kevin join our private equity practice in Charleston,” said Rick Giovannelli, a leader of K&L Gates’ global corporate practice area. “He has extensive experience covering the entire spectrum and life cycle of transactions in the private equity markets, in a wide range of industries, which will benefit many of our clients.”

Lawyers in K&L Gates’ private equity practice regularly represent the general and limited partners of funds that provide private capital, as well as the companies, management teams, and entrepreneurs who utilize that capital to acquire, create, and grow businesses around the globe. The practice’s work covers the entire spectrum and life cycle of transactions in the private equity markets, from formation to investment to exit, across a range of traditional and non-traditional sectors and work types.

Walker Coleman, managing partner of K&L Gates’ Charleston office, commented: “We are delighted to have Kevin join the extraordinarily talented Charleston corporate group. He will enable the group to further expand its growing private equity practice.”

