Klis Capital buys floral arrangements provider Flower Kingdom

Klis Capital has acquired Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Flower Kingdom, a provider of custom floral arrangements, plants and gifts. No financial terms were disclosed.

Generational Equity advised Flower Kingdom on the sale.

Flower Kingdom was founded in 1986.

Based in Mexico City, Klis Capital is an investment platform for select Latin American family officers and other investors. They focus on direct private equity investments in the U.S., co-investing with U.S. family offices, U.S. investors, and global sponsors.

“Klis Capital sees a significant opportunity to continue on with Flower Kingdom’s wonderful legacy and expand its presence further in south Florida,” said Generational Equity Senior M&A Advisor Paul Fackler, in a statement.

Based in Dallas, Generational Equity is an M&A advisor.