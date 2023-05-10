Knox Capital buys legal documents provider GODeeds

In 2021 Knox Capital purchased bundle, a provider of legal real estate documents, which was also founded by Dec

Knox Capital has acquired Clarence, New York-based GODeeds, a provider of attorney-prepared documents. No financial terms were disclosed.

In 2021 Knox Capital purchased bundle, a provider of legal real estate documents.

This is the second deal between Knox Capital and entrepreneur Frank Dec, who founded both bundle, formerly ANADeeds, and GODeeds. Dec will continue to serve as CEO of both Knox-owned companies. No staffing or organizational changes are expected as part of the acquisition.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Frank and drive the business aggressively into other areas where attorney-prepared documents are needed while supporting and investing in GODeeds core business and clients,” said Alex Gregor of Knox Capital in a statement.

Based in Chicago, Knox targets middle-market businesses.

GODeeds began in 2013.