Knox Lane acquires Guardian Fire Protection Services

Guardian’s existing shareholders, including CEO Scott Agge and the current leadership team, will reinvest alongside Knox Lane and continue to own a significant minority stake in the company going forward.

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Guardian Fire Protection while Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in the consumer and services sectors

Knox Lane was founded in 2019

Knox Lane has acquired a majority stake in Guardian Fire Protection Services, a Maryland-based provider of fire and life safety services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Guardian’s existing shareholders, including CEO Scott Agge and the current leadership team, will reinvest alongside Knox Lane and continue to own a significant minority stake in the company going forward.

“Guardian’s highly resilient business model, culture, and strong foundation make it an excellent fit with the Knox Lane strategy, and we are grateful that Scott and the Guardian team have trusted us with their partnership,” said John Bailey, a managing partner at Knox Lane in a statement. “We look forward to helping to enable the next chapter of the Company’s growth through our engagement, resources, and depth of experience.”

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Guardian Fire Protection and Bodman PLC acted as legal counsel. Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Knox Lane.

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in the consumer and services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2019.