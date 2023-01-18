Knox Lane-backed Any Hour acquires seven home services businesses

Any Hour was founded in 1961

Any Hour, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired seven home services businesses: 3 Mountains Plumbing, Connors Plumbing & Heating, EJ Plumbing, Oak Island Heating & Air Conditioning, Pacific Aire, We Care and Wizard Plumbing. No financial terms were disclosed.

These acquisitions will help to expand Any Hour’s operations into new markets, including California, Oregon, and Minnesota.

Any Hour was founded in 1961. In July 2021, the company partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane.

Dustin Van Orman, president of business development and M&A for Any Hour, said in a statement, “We’re honored to be able to partner with likeminded owners and operators that have built strong businesses through a relentless commitment to their customers and employees. We’re excited to provide additional support and resources to these operators so that they can build on their respective momentum and serve more customers in these key markets.”

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in the services and consumer sectors.