Knox Lane-backed Any Hour acquires two home services firms Black Diamond and Bumble Breeze

Founded in 1961, Utah-based Any Hour is a provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services.

Knox Lane partnered with Any Hour in July 2021

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane targets businesses in the services and consumer sector

Any Hour, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired two home services firms: Salt Lake City-based Black Diamond and Las Vegas-based Bumble Breeze. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said in a statement, “We are excited about the combined strength of the Any Hour and Black Diamond brands in our home market of Utah, and the addition of Bumble Breeze, which further expands our footprint in Nevada. These are highly strategic partnerships for Any Hour, bringing together exceptional teams to achieve even greater success.”

