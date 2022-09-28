Knox Lane-backed Fingerpaint Group acquires Parsons Medical Communications

Erin Parsons, founder of Parsons Medical Communications, will continue to lead the Parsons team as managing director

Lamkin Road served as financial advisor to PMC in the transaction

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane backs growth-oriented businesses in the services and consumer sectors

Fingerpaint Group, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired Parsons Medical Communications, an eyecare-focused scientific agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fingerpaint Group partnered with Knox Lane in December 2020.

“According to the National Eye Institute, nearly 117 million people will be affected by some type of vision-related problem by 2030,” said Bill McEllen, a global president of Fingerpaint Group, in a statement. “Ensuring those people have access to the treatments they need, and healthcare practitioners have the opportunity to best deliver those treatments, will be critical to providing positive outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Erin Parsons, founder of Parsons Medical Communications, will continue to lead the Parsons team as managing director and will work with Scott Goudy, a president of Fingerpaint Group’s MedThink Group.

Lamkin Road served as financial advisor to PMC in the transaction.

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane backs growth-oriented businesses in the services and consumer sectors.