Knox Lane-backed Ruppert Landscape acquires commercial landscape firm Greenery of Charleston

Ruppert Landscape, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired The Greenery of Charleston, a commercial landscape maintenance and installation provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Maryland-based Ruppert Landscape is a provider of commercial landscaping services.

The Greenery of Charleston has been owned and operated for 15 years by Andrew Dupps.

In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.

“We are eager to enter the South Carolina market through this partnership with The Greenery of Charleston,” said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape in a statement. “Their reputation for superior service delivery, strong customer relationships, and commitment to team development and growth fits perfectly with Ruppert’s values and I could not be more excited about the opportunities of the combined businesses.”

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane targets the consumer and services sectors.