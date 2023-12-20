Knox Lane-backed Ruppert Landscape scoops up commercial landscape firm Tree Amigos

In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with Knox Lane

Ruppert Landscape, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired Florida-based Tree Amigos, a commercial landscape company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Maryland-based Ruppert Landscape is a provider of commercial landscaping services.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Tree Amigos team to the Ruppert Landscape family,” said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape in a statement. “Florida has been a key market of interest for us, and in Tree Amigos, we’ve found an ideal partner. Our mutual commitment to team, customers, and superior service instills confidence in this partnership. We are going to learn a lot from one another and I am excited about what the combined businesses will achieve together.”

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane was founded in 2019. The firm targets the consumer and services sectors.