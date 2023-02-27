Knox Lane hires Buntain to head investor relations

- Prior to joining Carlyle, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs
Ryan Buntain has joined Knox Lane as head of investor relations, according to a spokesperson for the firm.
Previously, Buntain worked at The Carlyle Group, where he served as a managing director and senior relationship manager, responsible for overseeing investor relations in North America. Prior to joining Carlyle, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs.
Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in the services and consumer sectors. Knox Lane was founded in 2019.