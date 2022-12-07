Knox Lane invests in commercial landscape services provider Ruppert

Ruppert founder and CEO Craig Ruppert and the current management team will retain a significant investment in the business and continue to lead the company.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to Ruppert while Fox Rothschild LLP acted as legal counsel

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to Knox Lane and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane targets businesses in the services and consumer sectors

Knox Lane has acquired a majority stake in Maryland-based Ruppert Landscape Inc, a provider of commercial landscape services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ruppert was founded in 2004.

Ruppert founder and CEO Craig Ruppert and the current management team will retain a significant investment in the business and continue to lead the company.

On the deal, Shamik Patel, a partner at Knox Lane, and David Coghlan, a principal at Knox Lane, said in a statement, “The commercial landscape services market is large and growing, underpinned by resilient customer demand. At Knox Lane, we are dedicated to partnering with quality businesses and exceptional teams, and we look forward to working with Craig, Phil, and the Ruppert team to execute on a shared vision and capitalize on new opportunities together.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to Ruppert while Fox Rothschild LLP acted as legal counsel. Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to Knox Lane while Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane targets businesses in the services and consumer sectors.