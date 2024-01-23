Koch Equity Development invests $400m in process equipment supplier CPM

American Securities will continue to own a majority of CPM alongside KED and the company’s management team.

The investment proceeds will fund a distribution to the company’s existing equity holders

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to CPM while Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to KED

Koch Equity Development is the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch Industries, Inc

Koch Equity Development has invested $400 million in CPM, a Minnesota-based supplier of of engineered process equipment for animal feed, oilseed processing, extrusion, and thermal processing markets.

American Securities will continue to own a majority of CPM alongside KED and the company’s management team.

The investment proceeds will fund a distribution to the company’s existing equity holders.

“The CPM management team, in partnership with American Securities, has done a tremendous job growing CPM over the past five years,” said Mike Harris, a managing director of Koch Equity Development in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the current owners as the Company continues to innovate and deliver value for its customers.”

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to CPM while Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to KED. Jones Day and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to KED and to American Securities, respectively.

Koch Equity Development is the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch Industries, Inc.

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities invests in North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities and its affiliates have more than $27 billion under management.