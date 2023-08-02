Kohlberg-backed AWP Safety acquires RHV Capital’s traffic control group

The transaction includes RHV Capital's Arrive Alive Traffic Control in Orlando, Florida; Give 'Em a Brake in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Stay Alert in Kernersville, North Carolina.

AWP Safety, which is backed by Kohlberg & Company, has acquired three regional safety companies from RHV Capital and the operations of Texas Traffic and Barricade. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction includes RHV Capital’s Arrive Alive Traffic Control in Orlando, Florida; Give ‘Em a Brake in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Stay Alert in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Rob Sehnert, president and CEO of AWP Safety, is the CEO of the combined business.

“We are excited to complete another successful acquisition for AWP Safety that complements its existing offerings and expands its national footprint,” said Gus Harwood, managing director of Kohlberg in a statement. “The four companies that are joining the AWP Safety platform have established themselves as leading worksite safety providers in their respective regions. We look forward to partnering with the management teams to accelerate their growth and strategic objectives.”

Harris Williams and Stifel served as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray served as legal advisors to AWP Safety on the transaction.

Macquarie Capital served as financial advisors and Bodman PLC served as legal advisors to RHV Capital’s Traffic Control Group and Texas Traffic and Barricade on the transaction.

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg invests in middle-market businesses.