Kohlberg-backed CIBT appoints Kaplan as CEO

CIBT is a provider of visa and immigration services for corporations and individuals.

Kaplan succeeds Eric Scheinerman who will remain on CIBT’s board of directors

Roger Prevot, a longtime Kohlberg Operating Partner, will assume the role of chairman of the board of CIBT

Kaplan serves as a senior advisory board member with Kohlberg & Company

CIBT Global, which is backed by Kohlberg & Company, has named Marc Kaplan as CEO.

CIBT is a provider of visa and immigration services for corporations and individuals.

Kaplan has served as a CIBT board member for the last several months and also serves as a senior advisory board member with Kohlberg & Company. Prior to his current role, Kaplan’s work background includes roles at companies such as Deloitte, The Associated Press, and ChekMarc Inc., a digital software company he co-founded.

Kaplan succeeds Eric Scheinerman who will remain on CIBT’s board of directors.

In addition, Roger Prevot, a longtime Kohlberg Operating Partner, will assume the role of chairman of the board of CIBT.

In a statement, Prevot said, “I am excited to be joining the board of CIBT as Chairman at this promising phase in the company’s evolution and look forward to supporting Marc and the rest of the senior management team in accelerating growth while providing world-class service to our clients.”

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 35-year history, Kohlberg has completed 91 platform investments and nearly 250 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $40 billion.