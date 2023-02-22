Kohlberg-backed Nellson promotes Rinfret to VP of Anjou operations and client liaison

In his new role, Rinfret will oversee all manufacturing operations activities for the Anjou, Canada site.

Nellson LLC, which is backed by Kohlberg & Company, has promoted Francis Rinfret to vice president of Nellson operations in Anjou, Canada and client liaison.

In his new role, Rinfret will oversee all manufacturing operations activities for the Anjou, Canada site. He will also maintain his responsibilities as client liaison working to foster and strengthen customer relationships.

Rinfret joined Nellson in 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“It is a pleasure to recognize Francis Rinfret’s contributions to Nellson’s success and announce his promotion to Vice President, Anjou Operations and Client Liaison,” said Jean Filion, CEO of Nellson, in a statement. “In his previous role as vice president, global supply chain and client interface, Francis has been instrumental for many years in refining Nellson’s supply chain systems and process improvements. He also led Nellson’s efforts in developing strong operational ties with key customers in the nutrition/snack bar space. He brings a wealth of industry expertise to this role and has demonstrated outstanding operational leadership that will serve Nellson, as he ventures into managing our largest bar manufacturing facility.”

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Nellson is a maker of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions. Nellson was founded in 1962.

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg & Company has raised over $11 billion of committed equity capital.