Kohlberg-backed Spire Orthopedic Partners taps Fusco as CEO

Spire Orthopedic Partners, which is backed by Kohlberg & Company, has named Chris Fusco as CEO. His appointment is effective January 1, 2023.

Spire is a management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine surgeons.

“Chris was part of the small group of executives and physicians who launched Spire, and he is an excellent match for the organization’s needs as we continue supporting more of the nation’s leading orthopedic and spine practices,” said Robert Cucuel, chairman of Spire’s board of directors in a statement. “Serving as Spire’s Chief Growth Officer, Chris has played an integral role in our ongoing expansion throughout the northeast. He has also demonstrated an ability to establish strong relationships with clinical and executive leaders while also engaging prospective and new physician partners.”

Most recently, Fusco was chief growth officer of Spire. Prior to joining Spire, he spent 10 years working across various private equity-backed physician practice management platforms, including serving as chief development officer for Eyecare Service Partners. Fusco started his career as an investment banker at MTS Health Partners and was also a member of the healthcare services investment team at SV Health Investors.

Spire’s network spans the Northeast with more than 100 physicians, 1,000 employees and 23 locations in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital.