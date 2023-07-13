Kohlberg buys business advisor Riveron from H.I.G.

H.I.G. acquired Riveron in May 2019

H.I.G. Capital has sold Dallas-based Riveron, a business advisory firm, to Kohlberg & Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, H.I.G. will retain a minority stake in Riveron.

On the transaction, Keval Patel, managing director at H.I.G., said in a statement, “When we invested in Riveron four years ago, we were excited to partner with a fast-growing, entrepreneurial organization with a differentiated culture. Since then, we have been proud to play a role in the outstanding growth that the company has achieved.”

Jefferies Group LLC and Moelis & Company acted as financial advisors to Riveron while Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Citizens served as financial advisors to Kohlberg.

Founded in 2006, Riveron has 12 offices across the country.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. Capital has $57 billion of capital under management.

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg invests in middle-market companies.