Kohlberg & Co-backed Myers EPS buys Storage Power Solutions

Myers Emergency Power Systems (Myers EPS), a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, has acquired Storage Power Solutions, a Whitby, Ontario-based provider of battery energy storage systems serving the commercial and industrial, utility and EPC end-markets.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Myers EPS is designer and manufacturer of emergency lighting backup power technology.

The acquisition of Storage Power Solutions will enable Myers EPS to accelerate its expansion and capabilities in regulatory-driven, energy efficiency categories, according to a statement.

As part of the deal, Myers EPS will launch its EnerShed product line, a smart energy storage solution with scalability starting from 60 kilowatts and capabilities to serve all end-market environments.

“We have one of the most flexible systems on the market, allowing us to meet a broad spectrum of customer needs including retrofitting power systems,” said John Daly, CEO of Myers EPS. “As we look ahead, we plan to partner with a wide range of go-to-market channels, including solar installers and EPC contractors, to offer reliable and safe systems.”

Kohlberg & Company acquired Myers EPS from Graham Partners in 2021.

Based in New York, Kohlberg is a private equity firm that invests in mid-market companies.