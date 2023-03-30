Kohlberg invests in gastrointestinal services provider United Digestive

The seller is Frazier Healthcare Partners, which formed United Digestive in 2018.

Kohlberg & Company has made an investment in Atlanta-based United Digestive, a provider of gastrointestinal services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“United Digestive is a clear leader within the GI services market with a best-in-class management team lead by Mark Gilreath and Dr. Neal Patel and a strong reputation for the highest quality of patient care,” said Evan Wildstein, a partner of Kohlberg, in a statement. “We are very pleased to partner with United Digestive and will leverage our experience in investing in provider-based businesses to support the Company’s continued expansion and commitment to patient care.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to United Digestive and Frazier while Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Kohlberg and Paul Weiss LLP acted as legal counsel.

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg has raised over $13 billion of committed equity capital.

Founded in 1991, Frazier targets the healthcare industry.