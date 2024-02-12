Kohlberg seeks more tuck-ins for Myers EPS

In January, Myers EPS announced the acquisition of Storage Power Solutions in the first add-on deal since Kohlberg bought the company in 2021.

Kohlberg & Company is pursuing add-on acquisitions for its commercial and industrial energy storage installer, Myers Emergency Power Systems. The Mount Kisco, New York-based sponsor announced an add-on deal in January and is currently seeking targets generating up to $50 million of EBITDA for Myers EPS, a 2021 acquisition of the mid-market firm.

Kohlberg is considering companies that further expand Myers’ installation, maintenance or repair services, as well as accretive deals that would expand the company’s footprint nationally, as well as international targets, Kohlberg partner Jean Roberts told PE Hub.

Under Kohlberg’s ownership, Myers EPS has launched operations in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean market, with Roberts saying Europe is another new market that the company could expand into organically or via acquisition.

Kohlberg’s acquisition of Myers EPS harkens back to Franklin Energy Group, which the PE sponsor sold to Abry Partners in 2019, Roberts explained. In fact, Kohlberg brought Franklin Energy’s former CEO and founder Paul Schueller on to Myers EPS’ board to find acquisition targets for the sponsor-backed company.

Recent federal and state policy tailwinds enabling companies to install back-up energy storage systems has created a confluence of new business for the company. The Inflation Reduction Act, providing a 30 percent energy storage project credit, and Title 24 of California’s legislation, which incentivizes new buildings to install rooftop solar and storage systems, are just two federal and state policies that provide rebates for adding energy resilient systems.

In January, Myers EPS announced the acquisition of Storage Power Solutions, a storage installer whose scalable 60 kilowatt modular battery systems are deployed in commercial, industrial and utility-scale project applications. The second acquisition under Kohlberg’s tenure, the deal enabled Myers EPS to launch its own battery energy storage offering, EnerShed. Roberts said EnerShed has provided the legacy power inverter and back-up power company to tap into the rapidly emerging demand-side market for capabilities such as grid storage.

Myers’ core business installs back-up power systems using inverters and lead-acid battery packs to run traffic lights and emergency LED lighting systems.

Prior to Kohlberg’s ownership, Graham Partners acquired Myers EPS in a corporate carveout from Myers Power Products in 2018. Three years later, the company was seeking to grow beyond lighting and the inverter-side market and turned to Kohlberg in 2021 to fund its next phase of growth, Roberts recalled.

Asked about an exit this time around, Roberts said Myers’ life safety emergency power applications, inverter back-up power offerings, and its recent entry into the utility, commercial and industrial battery storage market make the company an attractive M&A target in the coming years. Eventual buyers of the company could include a PE sponsor, impact fund, infrastructure fund or an industrial technology company.