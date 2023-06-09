Kohlberg to acquire business advisor Riveron

H.I.G. Capital will continue its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment.

The transaction is expected to close in July

Riveron was founded in 2006

Jefferies Group LLC and Moelis & Company acted as financial advisors to Riveron while Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Citizens served as financial advisors to Kohlberg

Kohlberg & Company has agreed to acquire Riveron, a business advisory firm focused on the the office of the CFO, private equity, and other capital providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, a significant percentage of Riveron’s employee base will also be equity owners in the company.

“We are honored to partner with the Riveron management team and H.I.G. in supporting the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Ahmed Wahla, a partner and head of business services at Kohlberg in a statement. “Over the last two years, we have conducted extensive diligence on the CFO services sector, which fits squarely within the long-term secular themes we have successfully invested behind in our broader business services core practice area. We look forward to contributing our team’s insights and our capital base to help extend Riveron’s innovative suite of capabilities while maintaining its focus on providing world-class business advisory services to its clients and firmly establishing the company as the employer of choice in the industry.”

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg invests in the middle market.