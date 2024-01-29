Kojima joins GA as capital solutions global head

In this new role, Kojima will lead the firm’s global client franchise.

General Atlantic has named Chris Kojima as global head of capital solutions.

In this new role, Kojima will lead the firm’s global client franchise. He will oversee capital partnering, client solutions, strategic partnerships, new business development, and capital formation activities across General Atlantic’s investment strategies.

Kojima joins General Atlantic after more than 28 years at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where he founded or led many of the firm’s businesses in alternative investments. Most recently, he co-led the global client franchise and capital markets activities for Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“We are entering a new chapter of private markets investing that will be shaped by investors choosing to work with firms that can forge deeper relationships to help them achieve their broader goals,” said Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic in a statement. “Chris brings a global perspective, deep market expertise, and decades of experience leading businesses in asset management, all focused on delivering solutions for clients. We look forward to his leadership as we enhance our capabilities across all areas of the firm.”

General Atlantic currently has $83 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023.