KSL Capital acquires five California Martin Resorts’ hotels

KSL Capital Partners has acquired the Martin Resorts’ portfolio of five boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. No financial terms were disclosed.

The portfolio includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach; Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach; and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles.

KSL Resorts, an independent management company, will manage each of the hotels.

“We could not be more proud to be given the opportunity to continue on the traditions of Martin Resorts and its founding family,” said Mike Mohapp, a partner at KSL, in a statement. “More than 20 years ago, they created a spirit of hospitality to enrich the lives of their employees, guests, and the San Luis Obispo County community. We intend to fulfill the mission of the Martin family, and we look forward to building on this legacy through investments in these wonderful properties.”

KSL Capital Partners invests in travel and leisure enterprises. KSL has offices in Denver, Stamford, Connecticut; London and Singapore.