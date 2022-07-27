KSL Capital buys W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Both properties will continue to be managed by Marriott under their existing brands

KSL Capital Partners has acquired the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The seller was a joint venture between Universal Enterprises and Marriott International. Both properties will continue to be managed by Marriott under their existing brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

Each resort is located on its own private island. The W Maldives is a short seaplane ride and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a short speedboat ride from the Maldives Velana International Airport.

W Maldives offers a combination of 77 overwater or beach bungalows with private balconies and private pools. And, the 176-room Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a 5-star family resort.

“KSL Capital Partners is focused on investing in well-located, high-quality travel and leisure properties,” said Siddhant Jhunjhunwala, director of investments, APAC for KSL, in a statement. “The Maldives is one of the world’s premier leisure travel tourism destinations and these resorts are two of the best in the market, with the added benefit of being operated by Marriott’s experienced team. We’re pleased to expand our global relationship with Marriott.”

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately US$18 billion of capital across both equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds.