KSL invests in The Pig Hotels

KSL Capital Partners has acquired the parent company of The Pig Hotels, a boutique hotel chain. No financial terms were disclosed.

London, 31 March 2022 – The Pig Hotels announced today that an affiliate of the specialist travel and leisure private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, LLC (“KSL”) has acquired the parent company of The Pig Hotels in partnership with its co-founder Robin Hutson. Robin will continue as Chairman of the company and will retain a stake in the business. Tom Ross, previously Group Operations Director, has taken on the role of Managing Director. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, The Pig Hotels are a much-loved collection of award-winning rural boutique hotels with acclaimed restaurants built on a commitment to environmental sustainability. Each of the eight properties is located in the countryside throughout southern England and features homegrown food in a relaxed setting. What cannot be grown on site is primarily sourced from within 25 miles of each Pig location.

“Having been admirers of what Robin has built over the last decade, we could not be more excited to work hand-in-hand with him and the entire team, and to help continue the growth of The Pig. The team at The Pig has created something truly unique and exceptional: hotels set in the English countryside which are dedicated to providing genuine hospitality and are at the forefront of environmental responsibility. We look forward to being part of this journey and supporting the management team,” said Tina Yu, Principal, KSL Capital Partners.

KSL has invested exclusively in travel and leisure businesses for over 30 years. With KSL’s backing, the company will seek to add additional Pig hotels through the acquisition and development of complementary properties throughout the UK.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us all at The Pig to focus on the future with an experienced team specialising in hospitality. KSL invests in some of the most iconic and well-known hotels in the world and has had great success preserving what makes each asset unique. The investment will allow us to continue to grow and expand our collection, while offering our guests the same home away from home quality they expect at each of our hotels,” said Robin Hutson.

About The Pig Hotels

The Pig is a personal collection of small boutique hotels where the focus is on authenticity and informality of design, food and service. There are now eight hotels located in the South Coast Counties in England. Each Pig hotel has approximately 30 bedrooms housed in a historic building complete with a garden-inspired restaurant, a kitchen garden and land for animals, serving food that is either grown on property or locally sourced. There are no “cookie-cutter roll-outs”; each hotel has its own personality and sense of self. Every property comes with laid-back warm service and a genuine commitment to environment and social responsibility. The Pig Hotels have been the recipients of numerous awards, including Most Innovative Hotel Group from The Caterer (2016); Sunday Times’ Hotel of the Year for The Pig on The Beach (2013); Tatler’s Hotel of the Year for The Pig at Harlyn Bay (2020); and the National Restaurant Association’s Sustainable Restaurant of the Year for The Pig (2015). For a complete list of awards and recognitions, and for more information on The Pig Hotels, please visit www.thepighotel.com.