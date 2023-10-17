KSL’s Alterra Mountain to buy Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing

Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing was founded in 1970 by Mike Wiegele

Alterra Mountain is a family of year-round mountain destinations, including a heli-skiing operation, in North America

Alterra Mountain was formed in 2018 by a joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company

Alterra Mountain Company, a portfolio company of KSL Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (MWHS), a heli-skiing company based in Blue River, British Columbia.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close in late 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

MWHS was founded in 1970 by Mike Wiegele. It operates in the heart of the Cariboo and Monashee Mountains and is one of the world’s most productive regions for high quality, reliable powder snow.

Upon closing, MWHS’ heli-skiing operation will further expand Alterra Mountain’s premium heli-skiing portfolio, complementing CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the company said in a statement.

KSL Capital is a private equity firm that invests in travel and leisure sectors. It is based in Denver, Colorado.