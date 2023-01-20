Kudu invests in alternative credit manager Variant Investments

- Variant is led by co-founders and Principals Bob Elsasser, Curt Fintel and J.B. Hayes
Kudu Investment Management has made a minority investment in Portland, Oregon-based Variant Investments, an alternative credit manager. No financial terms were disclosed.
Variant is led by co-founders and Principals Bob Elsasser, Curt Fintel and J.B. Hayes.
“Variant’s talented leaders have, in a relatively short time, built a powerful platform that serves the RIA channel with alternative credit investments,” said Rob Jakacki, Kudu CEO, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting Variant’s continued growth.”
Buchalter PC was legal counsel to Variant on the transaction while Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal advisor to Kudu.
Variant Investments was established in 2017. Variant manages more than $2.3 billion, largely for registered investment advisor clients.
Since it was founded in 2015, New York-based Kudu has invested in 23 asset and wealth managers headquartered in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia. Kudu-affiliated asset and wealth managers now collectively invest approximately $66 billion, as of Nov. 30, 2022. Kudu is backed by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and MassMutual.