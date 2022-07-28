Kudu takes minority stake in investment advisor GenTrust

Kudu is a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers

Founded in 2011, GenTrust and its affiliates manage approximately $3 billion

Kudi is backed by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Kudu Investment Management has acquired a minority stake in GenTrust, an investment advisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kudu is a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers.

Founded in 2011, GenTrust and its affiliates manage approximately $3 billion.

“Kudu is our ideal partner. They immediately understood our dedication to providing best-in-class investment management to our clients. We’re thrilled to have their support,” said Jim Besaw, GenTrust founding principal and chief investment officer, in a statement. “GenTrust started out providing investment advice to hedge fund principals and expanded to serve other sophisticated investors. Kudu recognizes that the institutional-quality investment expertise we deliver to these clients has broad appeal and differentiates us in this hypercompetitive industry.”

Since 2018, New York-based Kudu has acquired minority stakes in 19 asset and wealth managers headquartered in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia. Kudu-affiliated asset and wealth managers now collectively invest more than $70 billion on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments. To date, Kudu has raised more than $800 million in equity and debt capital from White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal adviser to GenTrust and Kudu.

Kudu was founded in 2015.