Kunz joins CIFC Asset Management as a managing director

CIFC Asset Management LLC has hired Anna Kunz as a managing director in its investor solutions group. In this role, Kunz will cultivate relationships with current and prospective clients and support capital raising efforts across CIFC’s multi-strategy credit platform.

She is based in New York and Miami.

“We are pleased to welcome Anna to CIFC, where her deep, established network, highly respected reputation among the family office community, and strong technical ability across multiple alternative asset classes will complement and extend our business development efforts,” said Steve Vaccaro, CEO and chief investment officer of CIFC, in a statement. “We continue to expand our Investor Solutions Group commensurate with the growth of our firm to ensure CIFC remains well-positioned as a true value-add partner to our global clientele.”

Most recently, Kunz served as the head of business development at BlockTower Capital. Prior to joining BlockTower, she was a managing director and head of business development and marketing at Silverpeak Credit Partners, and, before that, was the director of marketing at Diker Capital.

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, opportunistic credit and direct lending strategies. CIFC currently manages over $40 billion in assets and employs more than 200 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.