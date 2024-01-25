KV Capital acquires UTV Canada to merge with MSD

UTV Canada is a Leduc, Alberta-based distributor and retailer of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles parts and accessories.

KV Capital has acquired UTV Canada, a Leduc, Alberta-based distributor and retailer of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles (UTVs) parts and accessories. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The deal will see UTV Canada merge with Mountain Sports Distribution (MSD), a full-service powersports distributor with headquarters in Golden, British Columbia. MSD joined KV Capital’s portfolio in 2023.

Stacy Nehring, UTV Canada’s CEO, will retain equity and join MSD as part of the partnership.

The acquisition will optimize strategic and operational excellence for both MSD and UTV Canada, according to a statement. The two companies will retain their individual brand identities in the market.

“UTV Canada and MSD have a complementary relationship,” said Jonathan Herman, president of private equity at KV Capital. “In the powersports industry, we see three main pillars: snowmobiles, motorcycles, and UTVs. MSD has built a strong presence in snowmobiles and motorcycles, while UTV Canada specializes in UTVs. Both businesses have great talent and a strong desire to grow. Together, their strengths will let them bring a new level of service excellence to the entire powersports industry.”

KV Capital is an Edmonton-based alternative investment fund manager with about C$400 million in assets under management. The firm’s funds are split into a range of asset classes, including private operating businesses, real estate and mortgages.

For KV Capital, Bryan & Company provided legal counsel. For UTV Canada, Swainson, Miki, Peskett delivered legal services.