KV Capital invests in power wheelchair provider Travel Buggy

KV Capital has made an investment in Travel Buggy, an Edmonton-based power wheelchair provider. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The firm invested in Travel Buggy via its Fund II. KV Capital launched its second private equity fund, KV Private Equity Fund II, in March 2023.

Founded in 2017, Travel Buggy distributes its brand of power wheelchairs online and through a network of more than 300 home medical stores across Canada and the US.

“There is a rising need for affordable powered mobility devices in North America,” said Jonathan Herman, KV Capital’s president, private equity, in a statement. “Working together means Travel Buggy can grow to meet that need with the meticulous product design and strong customer service that built its reputation.”

Herman and Paul Shaw, Travel Buggy’s owner and general manager, said they plan to expand Travel Buggy’s product line in 2024.

KV Capital is an Edmonton-based alternative investment fund manager with about C$400 million in assets under management.

For KV Capital, Kalos served as the financial advisor and Deloitte as the tax advisor while Bryan & Company provided legal counsel. For Travel Buggy, Dentons Canada delivered legal services.