KV Capital taps Verhesen as strategic advisor for PE team

KV Capital has named Paul Verhesen as strategic advisor for the firm’s operating company private equity team. The hire will allow KV Capital to launch a building products acquisition strategy.

“Paul’s strategic mindset and his deep understanding of the construction sector are an exceptional addition to our team,” said Aleem Virani, CEO of KV Capital in a statement. “His vision will be instrumental in growing our private equity offerings within supply chains serving the real estate industry.”

Based in Edmonton, KV Capital is an alternative investment fund manager with about C$450 million in committed assets under management. Its funds are split into a range of asset classes, including private operating businesses, real estate and mortgages.