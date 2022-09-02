L Catterton Asia SPAC appoints Litvack to board

In addition to this new appointment, John Sculley, a former CEO of Apple, has stepped down as an independent director of the company

Litvack is a partner at Chaffetz Lindsey

Formerly, he was senior counsel in Hogan Lovells’ litigation department and assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s antitrust division

L Catterton’s Asia’s blank check company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has named Sanford Litvack to its board of directors. The appointment was effective August 10, 2022.

In addition to this new appointment, John Sculley, a former CEO of Apple, has stepped down as an independent director of the company.

Currently, Litvack is a partner of law firm Chaffetz Lindsey as well as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Formerly, Litvack was senior counsel in the litigation department at global law firm Hogan Lovells and an assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s antitrust division. Litvack previously also served as the chief of corporate operations and the vice chairman of the board of directors at Disney, where he spearheaded its acquisitions of ABC and ESPN. His boardroom experience also includes a prior directorship at technology company Hewlett Packard.

“We are pleased to welcome Sandy to the Board and look forward to benefitting from his expertise and guidance,” said LCAAC chairman Chinta Bhagat, in a statement. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank John for his invaluable service and contribution to the Company since our establishment.”