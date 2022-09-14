L Catterton-backed FYi Health Group snaps up WestGroupe

WestGroupe will continue to operate independently from FYi Health upon completion of the deal.

L Catterton-backed FYi Health Group announced it has acquired WestGroupe, a family-operated eyewear retailer based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec. No financial terms were disclosed.

“One of the main goals of this acquisition is to work with our industry colleagues and grow as a team to advocate for fair wholesale pricing in the market,” said Alan Ulsifer, chair, and CEO of FYi Health Group, the healthcare organization headquartered in Calgary.

“Our partnership with FYiHealth Group will allow us to develop new ways to add value to our customer base. WestGroupe will continue to operate separately under the direct management of the Suliteanu family and Mike Debono,” said Michael Suliteanu, president of WestGroupe.

L Catterton acquired a minority stake in FYidoctors, owned by FYi Health Group, a Calgary-based healthcare organization, in 2020.

Established in 1989, L Catterton is a global growth investor. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm has made more than 250 investments to date across all segments of the consumer industry. It has approximately $30 billion of assets under management and is dedicated to growing middle-market companies.