L Catterton-backed Kodiak appoints Oswalt as CEO

Kodiak, which is backed by L Catterton, has named Valerie Oswalt as CEO.

Based in Park City, Utah, Kodiak is a maker of whole grain breakfast and snacking products.

Oswalt will succeed co-founder and incumbent CEO Joel Clark, and co-founder and President Cameron Smith, who will both transition into roles on Kodiak’s board of directors.

Oswalt joins Kodiak from Campbell Soup Company where she was the president of the snacks division and a Campbell executive vice president since 2020. Prior to Campbell, she served as CEO of Century Snacks. And before that, Oswalt worked in executive positions at Mondelez International and Kraft Foods.

On Oswalt’s appointment, Matt Leeds, a partner at L Catterton, said in a statement, “Joel, Cameron, and the rest of Kodiak’s exceptional leadership team have built Kodiak into a powerful and deeply resonant brand,” he said. “It’s a testament to Joel and Cameron that Kodiak can attract someone as amazing as Valerie to the business, and her vision and leadership leave Kodiak well-positioned to build on this foundation for years to come.”

