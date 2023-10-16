L Catterton completes take-private buyout of vitamin maker Thorne HealthTech

An earlier news item on the deal pegged the purchase price to be about $680 million or $10.20 per share

L Catterton has closed its previously announced take-private buyout of U.S. based supplement manufacturer Thorne HealthTech.

An earlier news item on the deal pegged the purchase price to be about $680 million or $10.20 per share.

As a result of the closing, Thorne HealthTech will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

“As consumer investors, we closely follow enduring secular trends, including the consumer’s increasing prioritization of health and wellness,” said Marc Magliacano, co-managing partner of the Flagship Fund at L Catterton in a statement. “As we begin this partnership with Thorne, returning this leading clinical brand to the private market, we look forward to focusing our resources and strategic planning on executing on Thorne’s vision of delivering clinically backed outcomes utilizing specialized health tests and personalized supplement and wellness programs to patients around the globe.”

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to L Catterton.

L Catterton invests in the consumer sector. Founded in 1989, the firm is managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital and three multi-product platforms.