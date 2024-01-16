L Catterton invests in Sploot Veterinary Care

L Catterton invests in the consumer sector

The firm is managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate

L Catterton was founded in 1989

L Catterton made an investment in Sploot Veterinary Care, a Denver-based veterinary care platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sploot currently operates seven clinics across Denver and Chicago.

This investment will support Sploot’s long-term growth and strategic objectives.

“With the number of pet owners continuing to grow nationwide, and more owners proactively prioritizing the health and wellness of their pets, Gil, Yoav, and the entire Sploot team’s approach to pet care is redefining what today’s veterinary care can – and should – look like,” said Michael Farello, a managing partner of the growth fund at L Catterton in a statement. “We believe there are a number of exciting opportunities ahead to expand the company’s footprint in new and existing markets, while continuing to enhance Sploot’s digitally enhanced solutions.”

L Catterton will join existing investor Skydeck Capital.

L Catterton invests in the consumer sector.

The firm is managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. L Catterton was founded in 1989.