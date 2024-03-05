L Catterton to invest in luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways

The seller is a consortium of investors led by Certares.

L Catterton invests in the consumer sector

L Catterton is managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital

Established in 2012, Certares has $9.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023

L Catterton has agreed to acquire a significant stake in Calabasas, California-based AmaWaterways, a luxury river cruise line. The seller is a consortium of investors led by Certares.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“As consumers’ desire for unforgettable luxury travel experiences continues to grow, we understand the importance of creating highly curated and memorable opportunities for guests to see the world,” said Marc Magliacano, co-managing partner of L Catterton’s flagship fund in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging our global network and deep expertise across travel to identify new growth opportunities and thoughtful expansion initiatives, while empowering the innovative and pioneering spirit that has driven AmaWaterways’ success over the last two decades.”

AmaWaterways was founded in 2002.

Established in 1989, L Catterton invests in the consumer sector. The firm is managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital. L Catterton was formed in 2016 through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Financière Agache, the family office of Bernard Arnault.

Established in 2012, Certares has $9.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.