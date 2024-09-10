L2 Aviation snags investment from Argentum
The investment will enable L2 Aviation to expand production capacity, broaden its capabilities and pursue strategic acquisitions.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The investment will enable L2 Aviation to expand production capacity, broaden its capabilities and pursue strategic acquisitions.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination